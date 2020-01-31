|
|
Donald Richard Mohler
Junction City - Donald Richard Mohler, 87, of Junction City, formerly of Bremen, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born September 19, 1932 in Five Points, Ohio the son of Earl and Mary (Nutter) Mohler.
Don was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Rockwell International after more than 35 years of service. He was a member of Salem Chapel United Brethren In Christ Church. Don found enjoyment in his work, his grandkids and anything that involved them and helping his kids with any project they had going on at the time.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma (Childers) Mohler, whom he married July 19, 1954; children, Kevin (Cheryl) Mohler and Karen (Jeff) Jones; daughter-in-law, Rita Mohler; 4 grandchildren, Kyle (Natalie) and Ryan (Beth) Mohler, Nick and Emily Jones; sisters, Patty (Dave) Lehman, Marg McConnell, Jane McConnell and Geraldine (Richard) Flowers; sisters-in-law, Deanna and Marjorie Mohler, Flo Johnston and Georgeann Daubenmire; brother-in-law, David (Pam) Childers; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Sharon Lynn Mohler; son, Steven Mohler; brothers, Bill (Correne), Carl and Pete Mohler; and sisters, Betty (Carl) Adcock and Florence (Carl) Davisson; sister-in-law, Betty (Bob) Middaugh; and brothers-in-law, Jim and Bob McConnell and Jim Johnston.
A time to visit with Don's family will be Sunday from 2 - 6 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Monday at 10 AM in the Salem Chapel United Brethren Church, 3975 Marietta Road, Junction City with Rev. Joseph Leighton officiating. Graveside and military services will follow at Salem Chapel Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Don's memory to Salem Chapel or Fairhope Hospice. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020