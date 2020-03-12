|
|
Donald Singer
Lancaster - Donald C. Singer age 83 of Lancaster, went to be with his lord on March 12, 2020. He was born to the late Carl and Edna Shumaker Singer on April 24, 1936 in Lancaster. He was a member of the Shining Light Community Church and was a supervisor at Arc-Air who enjoyed watching OSU football and basketball. He loved spending time with his family and never missed a grandchild's game. His personality and love for life will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Priscilla Singer; sons, Brad (Heidi) Singer, Brent Singer; grandchildren, Skyler (Jeremy Joyce) Singer, Brooke Singer, Karl Singer, Tristan Singer; great grandchildren, Cole and Landon; and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and four brothers.
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 12 noon at the Shining Light Community Church. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home from 12PM until 3PM Sunday and from 11AM-12PM at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shining Light Community Church, 1868 E. Main St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020