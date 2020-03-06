|
|
Donn M Leith
Pleasantville - Donn M. Leith, 89, of Pleasantville, OH harvested his last crop & entered eternal glory on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, OH.
To honor Donn's memory, visitation will be held Monday, March 9 from 3 to 8 PM at the Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building on the Fairfield County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge 531 will conduct services Monday, March 9 at 8 PM. "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 AM at the same location with one hour prior visitation. Proudly serving as Pall Bearers will be his 5 grandsons & nephew John Leith. Graveside services will follow at West Rushville Cemetery. Full obituary at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020