Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building
Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Lancaster, OH
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:00 PM
Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building
Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Lancaster, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building
Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Lancaster, OH
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building
Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Lancaster, OH
Donn M. Leith Obituary
Donn M Leith

Pleasantville - Donn M. Leith, 89, of Pleasantville, OH harvested his last crop & entered eternal glory on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, OH.

To honor Donn's memory, visitation will be held Monday, March 9 from 3 to 8 PM at the Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building on the Fairfield County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge 531 will conduct services Monday, March 9 at 8 PM. "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 AM at the same location with one hour prior visitation. Proudly serving as Pall Bearers will be his 5 grandsons & nephew John Leith. Graveside services will follow at West Rushville Cemetery. Full obituary at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Remember
