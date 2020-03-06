|
Donn M Leith
Pleasantville - Donn M. Leith, 89, of Pleasantville, OH harvested his last crop & entered eternal glory on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, OH.
Born Oct. 23, 1930 near Pleasantville, OH, he was a twin son of the late Helen & Donald Barr Leith. The twins were raised by their grandparents, Aubrey & Nettie Leith, after the tragic death of their mother when they were 6 months of age. He graduated from Pleasantville High School & attended Ohio State Univ. He & his late twin, David, were known as excellent athletes. Donn was a lifelong farmer & enjoyed serving many organizations thru the years. He attended the Lancaster United Brethren Church. His greatest pride was serving as a 4H Advisor for 20+ years & a Director on the Fairfield County Fairboard for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Donn was preceded in death by his wife Wanda of 58 years, twin brother David, sister in law Shirley Leith & step mother Rose Leith.
He is survived by: son, Doug (Debbie) Leith of Pleasantville, daughters, Joyce (David) Klamfoth of Bucyrus and Diane (John) Hanes of Union, MI. He was most proud of his 8 grandchildren; Adam (Adrianne) Leith, Ryan (Mackenzie) Klamfoth, Aaron (Kelli) Leith, Julee (Stephen) Conrad, Jenna (David) Miller, Samuel (Alexis) Hanes, Vincent & Aubrey Hanes. Donn was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren.
To honor Donn's memory, visitation will be held Monday, March 9 from 3 to 8 PM at the Ed Sands/Farm Bureau Building on the Fairfield County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge 531 will conduct services Monday, March 9 at 8 PM. "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 AM at the same location with one hour prior visitation. Proudly serving as Pall Bearers will be his 5 grandsons & nephew John Leith. Graveside services will follow at West Rushville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the "Donn Leith Memorial Fairgrounds Fund" c/o of the Fairfield Agricultural Society, PO Box 945, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020