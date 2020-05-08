|
Donn Swisher Sr.
Lancaster - Donn E. Swisher Sr., 92, of Lancaster, passed away Friday May 8, 2020. Donn Sr. was married to Margaret L. "Peg" Swisher on April 8, 1949, Peg passed away January 19, 2007 and they are together again. He was a US WWII Navy Veteran and was a member of Mills Memorial United Methodist.
Donn Sr. is survived by his sons, Donn E. (Ellen) Swisher, Jr. and Mick (Janet) Swisher, daughter-in-law, Charlene Swisher; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Hugh G. Swisher, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James K. Swisher Sr. and Raena LaVelle Bower; wife, sons, Robert L. and Jeffrey A. Swisher, brother, James K. Swisher Jr. No services to be observed. Private burial will follow later at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020