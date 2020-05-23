Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna A. Pierce

Donna A. Pierce Obituary
Donna A. Pierce

Baltimore - Donna A. Pierce, age 70 of Baltimore, died at Fairfield Medical Center on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born to her parents the late Don and M. Irene Cournette Tisdale in Logan, OH on March 24, 1950. She was a member of the Faith Memorial Church, she was the Assistant Secretary of the VFW Auxiliary, a member of the American Legion 144, the Rebecca Lodge, and was a past President and District President of the VFW Baltimore Ladies Auxiliary. Donna enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Floyd D. Pierce, Sr.; 3 sons, Floyd "Dan" (Kimberly Austin) Pierce, Jr., Matthew (Pamela Kasler) Pierce, and Joseph (Amy) Pierce; grandchildren, Haiden A. and Abigail P. Pierce; sisters, Sandra Jaycocks, Norma (John) Nye, and Vicky (Bill) Dalton, several nieces; nephews; and special friends, Margit Jackson and Sandra "Boo" Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Tisdale Sr.; and bro-in-law, Mike Jaycocks.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in her name can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr. Columbus, OH 43205. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Remember
