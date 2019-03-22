|
Donna Bee Bevinger
Lancaster - Donna Bee Bevinger, age 66 of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1953 to the late Charles and Virgene Coakley Brandt in Lancaster. She graduated from Millersport in 1971. Donna was one of the greatest Lunch Ladies ever, who retired after 31 years from the Lancaster City Schools, happily feeding the children throughout the district, especially Sanderson and Medill Elementary. She was a member of the LFD Ladder Ladies, enjoyed taking random trips, fishing, gardening, was an amazing cook who enjoyed collecting recipes. Donna loved to celebrate every occasion and just enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. Her beautiful, constant smile and gift of laughter will be missed by everyone she knew.
She is survived by her four daughters, Mollie (Jarret) Rathburn, Mary Bevinger, Marty (Carl) Locke, and Marcee (Dustin) Roberts; grandchildren, Orion and Connor Bevinger, Ajay and Allie Locke, Emilee and Evelyn Roberts; siblings, Jim (Carol) Brandt, Cyntha Brandt; sisters-in-law, Mary Brandt and Kay (Ray) Lewis; several nieces and nephews; and four legged guardian angel, Bella.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Art J. Bevinger; parents; and brothers, Dan Brandt and her twin Dave Brandt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday at 10:30AM at St. Bernadette Church, officiated by Father Craig R. Eilerman. A committal service will follow Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Family and Friends may call at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME on Sunday from 1PM until 5PM. Memorials can made in Donna's name to Dragon Boat Beaufort, PO BOX 213 Beaufort, SC 29901; Fairhope Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130; or Victory Center, 625 Garfield St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019