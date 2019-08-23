Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Lancaster - Donna Faye Byas, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1949 in Corydon, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Lamar Jerry and Mary Oletha (Popham) Wills. Donna was inflicted with polio and had to overcome struggles her entire life. She persevered through many obstacles she faced and was, in her families words, a beautiful soul and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Fred Byas; sons, David (Missi) Byas of Springfield, Ohio and Dan (Jennifer) Byas of Grove City; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Jeanie) Wills and Danny (Jodie) Wills; sisters, Norma (Myrle) King and Lynn (John) Diehouse and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Wills and a sister, Peggy Johnston.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. A cremation will be handled with care following the service. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
