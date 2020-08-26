Donna Gene Mauger
BALTIMORE - Donna Gene Mauger 92 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Eco Manor Nursing Home, Pickerington, Ohio.
She was retired from Gaylord Container Corp., where she worked in the office with 33 years of service.
Donna was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, LWBA Board member for over 25 years, an avid bowler, life member of the VFW Post 3761 Auxiliary and Fairfield Fish and Game Association. She was a longtime member of the Basil Garden Club and serval years ago was made a honorary member.
She is survived cousins, Sandy Brunney and family of Laurelville, Ohio, James Spitzer and family of Pickerington, Ohio and Connie Landis and family of Baltimore, Ohio; other cousins and many friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James Milligan and Rilla Milliser and step-father, Russell Milliser.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43015 with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Burial will follow in Greenfield Twp. Cemetery. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N. High St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105.
