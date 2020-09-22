1/1
Donna Gunder
1932 - 2020
Donna Gunder

Lancaster - Donna M. Gunder, age 88 of Lancaster, died Sept. 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family She was born to the late John and Sarah French Gibboney in Mt. Pleasant, PA on July 20th, 1932. Donna was a member of Maple St. United Methodist Church where she would volunteer in the nursery every Sunday for over 20 years. She also volunteered for Mrs. Stafford's first grade class for many years. She retired after working at AT&T for 35 years. Her personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Mark) Renko and Shelby Sturt; and grandchildren, Kalynn (Josh) Starr, Jacob (Leah) Sturt, Stacy (Gator) Way, and Lucas (Sarah) Sturt; great-grandson, Fostin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George "Dick" Gunder and her parents.

Calling hours will take place at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home this Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30AM with a service to follow. Due to COVID-19 the family is respectfully keeping the service to immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Donna's name to either FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or Maple St. United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
