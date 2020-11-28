1/1
Donna Hiles
Donna Hiles

Lancaster - Donna E. Hiles, 73, passed away, November 28, 2020, at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville. She was born, June 23, 1947 in Columbus, daughter of the late William B. and Dorothy (Pruden) Irion. Donna graduated from Berne Union High School in 1965 and married Gary E. Hiles, September 17, 1966. She loved her family and her granddaughters. She enjoyed cooking and her pets.

She is survived by her husband, Gary E. Hiles; daughter, Holly Hiles, of Lancaster; granddaughters, Kayleigh, Makenna, and Taryn Hammond; brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Irion, of Lancaster and Harvey Irion; brother-in-law, Leon (Susan) Hiles, of Chicago, IL; Aunt, Helen (Tom) Schekler; cousin, Ann Marie Morrisay; nieces and nephews; special friends, Valerie Irion and Sally Dawn Mace. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kathy Marie Hammond.

Arrangements are being handled by Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda, OH. A private burial will be conducted by Rev. Deanna Dupler at St. Matthew Cemetery, Sugar Grove.

Donna's family would like to thank the 2nd and 3rd floor doctors and nurses at Berger Hospital for their care.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
