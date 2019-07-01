|
|
Donna Jean Schnoffer
BALTIMORE - Donna Jean Schoffner of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Before her husband, Johnny passed away in 2013; they would live in Ft. Myers, Florida for six months then Baltimore, Ohio for the additional six months.
She was a graduate of Liberty Union High School Class of 1940 in Baltimore, Ohio.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, lifetime member of the VFW Post 3761 Auxiliary and Order of Eastern Star. Donna was known for her whit and love for her family and friends.
Donna is survived by her children, Mitch (Peggy) Schoffner of Pataskala, Ohio and Cecelia (Robert) Smeck of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Megan (Jacob) Yaraschulk of Pataskala, Ohio and Fred (Chlista) Mosley) Schoffner of Columbus, Ohio; great grandchildren, Addison and Colton Yaraschulk and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny of 63 years, parents, Charles and Mary (Schaffner) Schoffner and a brother, Richard Nisley.
Funeral service for Donna will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N. High St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 with Reverend Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Our thanks for the friendship, love, and support of family and dear friends from our many years at Indian Creek Park in Ft. Myers Beach and in the Baltimore area.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 1, 2019