Donna L. Ruble



Lancaster - Donna L. Ruble, 81 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Donna was born on September 16th, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Everett and Hazel (Turner) Kemper. She was born and raised in Lancaster and loved going to yard sales and thrift stores. In her retirement years she enjoyed going to Florida and being a "Snowbird". Donna was also an active member in the Henderson Creek Club and was a previous Board member.



Donna is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Ruble; daughters, Ronda (Brad) Spangler, and Rachelle Ruble; grandchildren, Roxanne Sams, Bryanna Bickerstaff, and Kaylee Bickerstaff; sister, Edna Noice; and niece, Carla Hughes; many other loving family members and friends, as well as her special four legged friend, Foxy.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at FairHoPe Hospice for their loving care of Donna.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 12PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to follow at Greenfield Twp. Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Saturday from 11AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers donations may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Donna's memory. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 9, 2019