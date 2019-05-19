|
Donna M. Powell
LANCASTER - Donna M. Powell 91 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her residence.
She was a dental assistant for many years and also worked at the Estate Golf Club. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, and avid golfer, bowler and loved sports in general.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Sue Corbett of Grove City, Ohio; sons, Dr. Jeffrey Powell and his wife, Dr. Joan Price of Athens, Ohio and Shawn (Danielle) Powell of Knoxville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Lucy Powell, Sylvie Powell, Trey Corbett, Joshua and Kelly Powell, Zachary and Ben Powell and Gabriella Powell; nine great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Janice Blower of Chauncey, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Powell, son, Steve Powell, parents, Garnet and Thomas Blower, sisters, Barbara Robinson and Marylee Dunkle and brother, Thomas Blower.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:30 p. m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Brad Seevers officiating. Burial will follow in Tschopp Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019