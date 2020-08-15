1/
Donna Stewart
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Stewart

Lancaster - Donna J. Stewart, 84, passed away Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born June 26, 1936 to the late Fawn A. and Georgia M. (Holley) Stewart. Donna was a graduate of Lancaster High School and retired from Krogers west after 47 years of service.

Donna is survived by her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jo Anne Stewart; Aunt and uncle, Rose and Charles Burgandine, formerly of Millersport.

Graveside service will be 11:00AM Friday, August 21, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. David C. Tingler officiating.

She was a wonderful friend to so many and will be greatly missed by all.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pickering House where she received the most loving and wonderful care.

Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved