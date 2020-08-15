Donna Stewart
Lancaster - Donna J. Stewart, 84, passed away Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born June 26, 1936 to the late Fawn A. and Georgia M. (Holley) Stewart. Donna was a graduate of Lancaster High School and retired from Krogers west after 47 years of service.
Donna is survived by her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jo Anne Stewart; Aunt and uncle, Rose and Charles Burgandine, formerly of Millersport.
Graveside service will be 11:00AM Friday, August 21, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. David C. Tingler officiating.
She was a wonderful friend to so many and will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pickering House where she received the most loving and wonderful care.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
