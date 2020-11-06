Donna Sue Reed



Lancaster - Donna Sue Reed, 60, of Lancaster, Ohio Went home to the Lord on Monday November 2, 2020. Donna was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to Curtis Lloyd and Karen Lee Cottrill.



Momma Loved to worship Jesus, with all her heart. We are deeply saddened by her sudden passing, but have comfort in knowing she is at last with her Heavenly Papa, giving him praise, singing and dancing away.



Donna is survived by her children: Brian Gragg, Jonathon Gragg, Lisa Gragg, Angela Congrove, Stephanie Reed, Charity Gaskill (Shane), Tasha Gould (Jason); her grandchildren: Rebecca Gragg, Hayden Conelly, Billy Tellier, Ciara Tellier, James Coleman, Caleb Coleman, Nathaniel Coleman, Calvin Sherman, Kallie Gaskill, Caleb Gould, Conner Gould, Caroline Gould; Brother Stephen Curtis Cottrill, Sister Carol Ann (Cottrill) Scott; Loving friend Summer Hanson; Fur babies Rock, Mr Cat and Apollo; and so many more loving friends and family.



She is preceded in death by her husband John A Reed, her parents Curtis and Karen, and brother Gregory Lee Cottrill.



Donna was devoted to her family and friends. There are so many and she loved each and everyone unconditionally. She gave so much of herself to everyone in her life. She will be dearly missed, but her devotion, love and strength will live on within us all, until we meet her again. Sing away Momma, dance hand in hand with Papa Bear, watching over your loved ones from the heavenly sky.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at 6PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Friends and family may visit from 4-6PM. Dignity Cremation is to take place per Donna's wishes.









