Donnalee Blanche Cody (King)
Lancaster - Donna Cody, a longtime resident of Lancaster, Ohio died peacefully in the arms of her Lord on August 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Donna was preceded in death by her parents George Henry King and Donna King and brother, George R. King who died as a POW in the Korean War.
The loved ones grieving her passing include her loving husband of 66 years, Bill Cody, her only daughter, Chari Caton and her husband Michael, Donna's granddaughters Melissa McLaren (Mikael), Jennifer Wiseman (Justin), and Corey Cain. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Conner, Murphy, Ellie, Gabriel, and Noah who called her Nana and many friends across the United States.
Donna was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 7, 1935 and met her husband, Bill while working at Isleys ice cream parlor, in Columbus, Oh. After they married and moved to Lancaster, Oh. she became a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Their she shared her love and talents with WELCA events, committees and banquets. She later became her husband's office manager for Lifetouch National School Studios for 30+ years. She retired to Venice & Naples, Florida for 15 years where she enjoyed golf & organized many club events. Donna was a beautiful example of community service and involvement until her later years. She was a Girl Scout Leader (Troop 1160, the Violets) for twelve years. She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross, Fairfield Medical Center, Primrose Retirement Community, a Docent with the Lancaster Heritage Association and was the Master Gardener for the Meadow Ridge Condo entrances. She was an inspiration for creating beauty in the world and being a support for others in her community.
A memorial service will be held at a future date when the family can accept unlimited hugs and those who loved Donna can sit shoulder to shoulder and share stories over a meal together. We look forward to that time of remembrance when health and safety concerns have returned to normal. The family will have a private service on September 4.
If you would like to honor her in a memorial gift, please direct it to St. Peter's Lutheran Church" kitchen fund"105 E. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
