Donold Lee "Lutzy" Lutz
Sugar Grove - Donold Lee Lutz "Lutzy", 86 years old of Sugar Grove, Ohio fell asleep peacefully and went home to be with his precious Lord on May 19, 2020. He spent his last days at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center after a long-term battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born on August 15, 1933, to the late Charles Lutz and Maggie Mae (Nye) Lutz. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1952. He was an excellent bowler and played softball. He could throw a ball at a high rate of speed and had offers by several pro ball teams.
He proudly served his country during the Korean War as a heavy equipment operator in England. He was honored as a soldier of the year while stationed there.
Don was a member of Tabernacle of David Church for 32 years and served as a Deacon and Elder. He also sang in the choir, and was an excellent whistler of the beautiful hymns.
Don retired from Diamond Power Specialty Company in 1995.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Minnie (Hoffmann) Lutz. Children Robyn Grover Lutz, Donold Lutz II (Bobbi), Jeffrey Lutz (Michelle), Lori Ann Scarberry Lutz. 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Maggie Mae (Nye) Lutz, sisters and brothers Dorothy, Alice, Emma, Helen, Charles Jr., Vera, Hazel, Robert.
Burial took place at Floral Hills Memory Gardens on May 25, 2020.
Donations can be made to Tabernacle of David Church, Chillicothe VA Medical Center, or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.