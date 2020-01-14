Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Doris A. (Walker) DeBolt

Doris A. (Walker) DeBolt Obituary
Doris A. (Walker) DeBolt

Lancaster - Doris A. (Walker) DeBolt 82 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Carroll Place Assisted Living.

She was a retired dietician for Fairfield Medical Center with over 40 years of service. She loved gardening and her dog Buttons. Doris enjoyed collecting cook books, country music, local traveling, the outdoors and her family.

Doris is survived by her son, David (Paula DeBolt of Lancaster, Ohio; daughter, Valerie (Darrel Kessler) Willis of Carroll, Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Patrick) Sleffel, Sarah (Justin) Richards, Deborah (Sam) Stebelton, Andrew Willis and Aaron Willis; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Aleeza and Jackson; son-in-law, Kirk Willis of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Helen Arlene Dusi of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Dee Walker of Lancaster, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter F. and Freda Walker, sister Judy Walker and brothers, Dale and Gene "Wally" Walker.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mark Barbee of Fairfield Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio. Friends may visit Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be given to of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or , 15120 Collections Center Dr. (15120=Lbx II), Chicago, IL 60693.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
