Doris M. Bradford



Lancaster - Doris Marie Bradford, 90 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation Center. Doris was born on September 30th, 1929 in Morgansville, West Virginia, daughter of Huey E. Asher and Reta P. Mann Asher. After moving to Lancaster from West Virginia in early 1950's, Doris was employed in the office of Gaffney Motor Freight and worked for many years in payroll at Irving Drew in Lancaster. Doris did volunteer work at the 6th Avenue Methodist Church, of which she was a member. She also volunteered at the Fairfield Medical Center. In her younger years, she modeled clothing for local downtown department stores.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Bradford; her parents; sisters and brothers in law, Betty and Gene Bennett, of Akron, OH, Ruth Ann and Al Walker, of Florida; brother, Fred and Delores Asher, of Akron, OH; and brother in law, Ray Bonnell of West Virginia.



She is survived by her sister, Edwina Bonnell, of West Union, WV; sons and daughters in law, Rod and Debby Ford; Steve and Tina Bradford; and Dean and Jill Bradford; grandchildren, Chad Warren Ford, of WV, Tracy Zwayer, Corey Bradford, Kandis Cremeans, Adison Bradford of Lancaster, and Clayton and Brice Deible; as well as many more extended family and friends.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving care.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 12pm at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation is to be held on Friday from 10AM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 6th Avenue United Methodist in Doris' name.









