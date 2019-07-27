|
|
Doris Rarick
Lancaster - Doris I. Rarick, 97, of Millersport went to be with her Lord and Savior July 26, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Doris was born August 23, 1921 in Centerburg, Ohio. A graduate of North High School in Columbus, she went on to manage an Omar Bakery, married the love of her life, Edgar Rarick, became the best mother ever to two daughters, was a dedicated farm wife and Millersport teacher's aide. As a longtime member of The Lancaster Church of Christ, she lived her life with a deep abiding faith, which will be carried on by her family. Doris loved her golfing, bowling and playing euchre with her friends, but the time she spent with her family was her ultimate joy. Her words to everyone would be to follow in the footsteps of Jesus.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Linda (Marvin) Young-Ray, Diana (Joseph) Kemmerer, four grandchildren, Clint (Diana) Young and Candace (Brandon) Hedrick, McKensey Kemmerer and Tyler (Rebecca) Kemmerer; 7 great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer funeral home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Primrose, The Ridge, and FairHoPe Hospice. Contributions in her memory may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 27, 2019