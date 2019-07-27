Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Rarick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Rarick


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Rarick Obituary
Doris Rarick

Lancaster - Doris I. Rarick, 97, of Millersport went to be with her Lord and Savior July 26, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Doris was born August 23, 1921 in Centerburg, Ohio. A graduate of North High School in Columbus, she went on to manage an Omar Bakery, married the love of her life, Edgar Rarick, became the best mother ever to two daughters, was a dedicated farm wife and Millersport teacher's aide. As a longtime member of The Lancaster Church of Christ, she lived her life with a deep abiding faith, which will be carried on by her family. Doris loved her golfing, bowling and playing euchre with her friends, but the time she spent with her family was her ultimate joy. Her words to everyone would be to follow in the footsteps of Jesus.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Linda (Marvin) Young-Ray, Diana (Joseph) Kemmerer, four grandchildren, Clint (Diana) Young and Candace (Brandon) Hedrick, McKensey Kemmerer and Tyler (Rebecca) Kemmerer; 7 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer funeral home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Primrose, The Ridge, and FairHoPe Hospice. Contributions in her memory may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now