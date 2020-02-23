|
Dorothy (Lou) Burgett
Lancaster - Dorothy (Lou) Burgett passed away peacefully with family, Saturday, 2/15/20 @ Fairhope Hospice in Lancaster, OH. Born in Stuttgart Arkansas she was 90 yr old. She was a very loving and compassionate person. Mother of six children, she shared her love of God, music and gardening with everyone. A member of First UMC and 6th ave. UMC she attended and sang in various church and community choirs. A member of OAGC, Basil and Carroll garden clubs where she won multiple awards for her floral arrangements in fairs and competitions. She worked at different local businesses and volunteered at FMC.
She supported her children in various athletic and musical clubs and events.
She is survived by daughters Melody Kay and Kathleen Martin/Bill. Sons Louis/Joyce and Charleton/Laura. She had 11 grandchildren and 16 great grand children plus nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Everett Bouck/Gladys, sisters, Twila Bouck, Zoezelle Dougherty and Naomi Rousseau, daughter, Twila Packer and son, Anthony.
Please visit with the family at 2pm, Sunday March 1st at Maple St. UMC, 438 E.Wheeling St, Lancaster, followed by Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Fairhope Hospice.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020