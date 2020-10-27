Dorothy Edwards Till
Lancaster - Dorothy Edwards Till, age 100, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away October 24, 2020at Arbors of Carroll, Carroll, Ohio.
Dorothy was born July 2, 1920 in Hocking County, Ohio to George Franklin and Flora Mae Edwards. She was a faithful member of the West Pleasant Hill United Bretheren Church in Rockbridge; and attended the Olivedale Senior Citizens Center.
Surviving are sisters Margaret Whitt of Tennessee and Kathrine (Harold) Siler of Lancaster Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard N. Till who passed away October 2, 1994; brothers Merle, Thurman, Paul, Robert, and George; an infant brother; and sister Hulda Jewell.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday October 30, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge Ohio. Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. In leu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net