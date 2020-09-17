Dorothy Hansberger
Millersport - Dorothy Weldon Hansberger, age 99 of Millersport died Sept 17, 2020 at Altercare Thornville. She was born to the late Rudy and Elizabeth Wooten Weldon, in West Point, MS on Dec. 1, 1920. She retired after 18 years as the secretary for the Walnut Twp. School District. She is a member of Millersport United Methodist Church, the Alpha Mothers Club, O.C.C.L., and the Millersport O.E.S. #301. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Connie Antle) Hansberger and Tish (Douglas) Hallam; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mathews; grandchildren, Jason (Alissa) Hallam, Jeffrey Hallam, Lisa Hallam, Ian (Amanda) Hansberger, Kate (Luke) Hansberger-Larson, and Zachary (Demi) Hansberger; several great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Pierce; and sister-in-law, Goldie Weldon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. Charles Hansberger; sons, Rudy Hansberger and Peter Hansberger, daughters-in-law, Patty Hansberger and Nancy Hansberger; grandchild, Lori Hallam; and brother, Harold Weldon.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made in Dorothy's name to the Millersport United Methodist Church, or the Millersport Covenant Church.