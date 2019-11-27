Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Dorothy Henderson

Lancaster - Dorothy V. Henderson, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Pickering House. She was born in Fairmount, West Virginia on October 22, 1937 to Earl and Ruby (Murphy) Iser. Dorothy was very strong, outgoing, and had lots of love for everyone. She loved to shop and travel with her friend, Regina Hines.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Bill) Cooper, Bill (Mary) Cody, Cindy (Scott) Heston all of Lancaster, Terry (Debbie) Cody of Bremen, Vicky Brown of Amanda, Roxy (Craig) Chaffins of Lancaster, Laurie Henderson of Amanda, and Janelle (Jimmy) Tacderan, her granddaughter whom she raised, of Lancaster; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert C. Henderson, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Billy Henderson and Pastor Craig Chaffins officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
