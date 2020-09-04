Dorothy Imler-Riehm
Lancaster - Dorothy F. Imler-Riehm, 86, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born on July 1, 1934 in Lancaster to the late Roy Edward and Edna (Walters) Suiter. Dorothy was a past Director of the Arthritis Foundation
in Lancaster and was a certified instructor for CPR and Water Safety with the Red Cross. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior and the Unity Singers.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Paul Riehm daughters Cindy(Scott) L. Verbeke, Jacqueline L. Reedy, Kimberly A. Tufail, Lisa J. Imler, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; step-daughters Paula (George) Souharda and Lori (Ron) Morris; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Norman Imler, her parents, sister, Marjorie Francisco, Mabel Staney.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.