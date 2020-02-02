|
|
Dorothy J. Everhart
LANCASTER - Dorothy J. Everhart 88 of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on January 15, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio
Dorothy was a member of St. Peters' Little Country Church and Millersport Order of Eastern Star Chapter 301. She helped her husband as an office manager for his Electrical Continuity Components Company.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Kim Everhart (Debbie); son Mark Everhart (Renee) and son-in-law, Ray Dennis; grandchildren, Ashley Everhart, Nicholas Everhart, Amanda Rambo, Alyssa Best and Alec Best; great-granddaughters, Eisley Studt, Rhemi Studt and Bella Young.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edgar A. Everhart, daughter, Susan R. Dennis, mother, Bernice Jagusch and sister-in-law, Patricia Nelson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Little Country Church with Richard Boucher and Evan Saunders officiating. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Inurnment will follow the service at Tschopp Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 12:00 p.m. until time of service and after the service, there will be light refreshments at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020