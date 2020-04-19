Services
Dorothy L. Fisher Hudnell

Dorothy L. Fisher Hudnell Obituary
Dorothy L. Fisher Hudnell

MILLERSPORT - Dorothy L. Fisher Hudnell 91 of Millersport, Ohio passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

She worked at Fisher Marina and was a waitress at Kozy Corner. She was a member of Thurston United Methodist Church, Millersport Order of Eastern Star, 4-H Leader, Girl Scout Leader, was an avid seamstress and crafter.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Tom) Gillman of Jerusalem, Ohio and Sue "Fisher" (John) Jory of Millersport, Ohio; son, Edwin (Debbie) Fisher of Millersport, Ohio; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin "Pete" J. Fisher, 2nd husband, Jon A. Hudnell, parents, Carl and Naomi Lehman, brothers, Gene Lehman and John Lehman and a nephew, Kris Lehman.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, there will not be any services observed. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.

Memorial gifts may be given to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in her memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
