Dorothy L. Jourdan
Thornville - A funeral service for Dorothy Louise Jourdan will be held at 12pm, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the HOSKINSON Funeral Home in Thornville. Pastor Orrey McFarland will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10am until the 12pm, service time at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street.
Mrs. Jourdan, 97, of Lancaster, formerly of Thornville, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Pickering House. She was born July 17, 1921, in West Virginia, one of eight children born to Jeffery A. and Carrie Anne (Wray) Steele. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Thornville and had worked at the Fairfield Medical Center in the Housekeeping Department, retiring after 25 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Doris S. Hall, Mary Lou (John) Mickey, Joyce Anne (Gerald) Hensley; her grandchildren, Dixie, Charlotte, Steve, Ronnie, Kendra, Brian (deceased), Lisa and Christy; many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Harold Jourdan on October 30, 1985; six brothers and one sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickering House; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 12, 2019