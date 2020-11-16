Dorothy L. Pettit
Logan - "Today she is at peace and wrapped in the arms of her Lord. What we have lost heaven has gained." Sadness and peace set in as the woman we knew as mother, grandma, aunt, and friend passed from this earth into the waiting arms of her Lord. Dorothy L. nee Rockey Pettit passed away at Logan Heath Care, November 12, 2020, where she resided for the past few years. She was born to the late George and Florence Rockey on August 23, 1928 in Lancaster, OH.
Dorothy retired from the Lancaster City Water Department, and H and R Block.
She is survived by her children, Denny (Dena) Brown, Daryl Brown, Sam Pettit, Donna nee Pettit (Honor Jr.) Friesner, and Jean nee Pettit (Rick) Azbell; and grandchildren, Brian Friesner, Raymond Friesner, Lee Ann nee Friesner Strawn, Jillian Pettit, and Josh Pettit.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pettit; brother, Edward Rockey; sister, Rita nee Rockey Fischer; son, Michael Pettit; husband, Sheldon Q. Pettit; and parents.
A funeral service will take place at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit from 10 AM until the time of service on Thursday.
In lieu of flower, donations may be made to the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, 115 5th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130.
