Dorothy Leiendecker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Leiendecker

Baltimore - Dorothy (Walton) Leiendecker of Baltimore passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Cleatus Walton of Pickerington, husband Raymond "Pete" Leiendecker, infant daughter Patricia, son Raymond, great grandson Raymond "BJ', 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Dorothy is survived by her son Jim (Robin) Leiendecker of Butler, daughter Peggy Leiendecker of Carroll, daughter in law Debra Leiendecker of Baltimore, sister Mary Helen (Bob)Stansberry of FL. Dorothy was blessed to have 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Johnson-Smith Funeral Home will provide a graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30AM at Violet Cemetery in Pickerington OH with Pastor William Lavely officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the graveside at the cemetery. Practice safe social distancing or watch the live stream at the funeral home facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dorothy's long time caregiver and friend Margaret Stout.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved