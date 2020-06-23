Dorothy Leiendecker
Baltimore - Dorothy (Walton) Leiendecker of Baltimore passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Cleatus Walton of Pickerington, husband Raymond "Pete" Leiendecker, infant daughter Patricia, son Raymond, great grandson Raymond "BJ', 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Dorothy is survived by her son Jim (Robin) Leiendecker of Butler, daughter Peggy Leiendecker of Carroll, daughter in law Debra Leiendecker of Baltimore, sister Mary Helen (Bob)Stansberry of FL. Dorothy was blessed to have 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home will provide a graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30AM at Violet Cemetery in Pickerington OH with Pastor William Lavely officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the graveside at the cemetery. Practice safe social distancing or watch the live stream at the funeral home facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dorothy's long time caregiver and friend Margaret Stout.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.