|
|
Dorothy M. Archer
New Lexington, Ohio - Dorothy M. Archer, 91 formerly of New Lexington, Ohio died at 2:10 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Arbors, Carroll, Ohio.
Born February 21, 1928 in Tyler County, West Virginia to the late Thurman and Mary Pearl Whetzel Kirkpatrick.
She loved quilting and cooking, used to redo furniture; she was a caregiver for her mother and husband and was a very good person. Survived by daughter, Linda Kay (James) Tracey of Carroll, Ohio; one grandchild, Ann Marie; two great grandchildren, Jacob and Kaitlynn; a brother, Thurman Kirkpatrick of New Matamoras and a nephew, Roger Kirkpatrick. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Archer; a daughter, Judy A. Circelli and a sister, Nancy Kirkpatrick. Calling hours will be from 12-1 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019