Dorothy Mae Dickson
Lancaster - Dorothy Mae Dickson, age 94, the last of her family's generation, passed away peacefully in her home in Lancaster, OH on Sept. 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard Dickson Sr.; children, Sara (Roger) Thomas and Richard (Marcia) Dickson Jr.; survived by children, Carolyn (Tim) Schneider, Kathryn (Robert) Badgeley, Patricia (Mark) Widener, Timothy (Emily) Dickson; numerous grand and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice or Pickering House. Calling hours to be held 11am-1pm, service to immediately follow on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens chapel, 351 Coonpath Rd. NW, Lancaster, OH 43130. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019