Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenfield Township Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Holloway


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Mae Holloway Obituary
Dorothy Mae Holloway

LANCASTER - Dorothy Mae Holloway 98 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a retired property manager for Gorsuch Homes. Inc., a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior and attended Faith Memorial Church. Dorothy volunteered for the American Red Cross and the YMCA along with the Foundation Dinners.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert (Doreen) Holloway of Green Bay, Wisconsin; daughters, Kristi (Leon) Hutsler of Lancaster, Ohio and Linda (Dr. John) Platou of Crosby, Texas; daughter-in-law, Judy Holloway of Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Mathison of Wisconsin and Doris Davenport of Louisiana and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis D. Holloway, son, Gary Holloway, a brother and 5 sisters.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Greenfield Twp. Cemetery with Pastor Melvin Truex officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER., OHIO 43130.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Foundation Dinners, 1000 W. 5th Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries