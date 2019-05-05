|
Dorothy Mae Holloway
LANCASTER - Dorothy Mae Holloway 98 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a retired property manager for Gorsuch Homes. Inc., a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior and attended Faith Memorial Church. Dorothy volunteered for the American Red Cross and the YMCA along with the Foundation Dinners.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert (Doreen) Holloway of Green Bay, Wisconsin; daughters, Kristi (Leon) Hutsler of Lancaster, Ohio and Linda (Dr. John) Platou of Crosby, Texas; daughter-in-law, Judy Holloway of Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Mathison of Wisconsin and Doris Davenport of Louisiana and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis D. Holloway, son, Gary Holloway, a brother and 5 sisters.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Greenfield Twp. Cemetery with Pastor Melvin Truex officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER., OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Foundation Dinners, 1000 W. 5th Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 5, 2019