Dorothy Reid
Lancaster - Dorothy A. (Dottie) Reid, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was the daughter of the late Okey and Bessie McDonald. Dottie was born in Chillicothe, Ohio. She raised her children in Lancaster. Dottie worked as a waitress for many of her younger years.
Dottie is survived by her daughters; Marilyn Stebelton (Charles Spangler) of Lancaster, Sharon Strickland of California, sons: Robert "Bob" (Donna) Reid of Lancaster, Mick (Jodi) Reid of Lancaster, step-sons David Reid, Sheldon (Sharon) Reid both of Lancaster, sister Kathryn Driver, brother Richard McDonald both of Lancaster, 17 grandchildren, many great and great great grandchildren, Jack Henderly, her best friend and companion and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Robert (Shorty) McDonald, Sam McDonald, Carl McDonald, Okay McDonald Jr., husbands, Henry Brenneman and John Reid Jr.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00AM to the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice.
The family would like to thank FairHoPe Hospice, all the staff and nurses, and special nurse Heather that were there for her and the family, and helping us through all the tough days, you're all very special people. We also want to thank Dr. Aebi for all the years of great care. She thought a lot of you. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019