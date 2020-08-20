Douglas C. Warthman
THORNVILLE - Douglas C. Warthman 61 of Thornville, Ohio died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was a retired auto glass installer for Harr's Auto Glass. He was a former Boy Scout Master Troop #422 out of Asbury United Methodist Church Canal Winchester, Ohio from 1997-2003.
Douglas is survived by his sons, Dustin Warthman of Lancaster, Ohio and Jeremiah Christopher Warthman; mother and step-father, Charlene and Harold Goss of Lancaster, Ohio; brothers, Carl (Cathy) Warthman of Hebron, Ohio and Randy (Leslie) Warthman of Lewis Center, Ohio; sister, Linda Warthman of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Warthman and father, Carl Warthman.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.