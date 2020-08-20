1/
Douglas C. Warthman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas C. Warthman

THORNVILLE - Douglas C. Warthman 61 of Thornville, Ohio died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was a retired auto glass installer for Harr's Auto Glass. He was a former Boy Scout Master Troop #422 out of Asbury United Methodist Church Canal Winchester, Ohio from 1997-2003.

Douglas is survived by his sons, Dustin Warthman of Lancaster, Ohio and Jeremiah Christopher Warthman; mother and step-father, Charlene and Harold Goss of Lancaster, Ohio; brothers, Carl (Cathy) Warthman of Hebron, Ohio and Randy (Leslie) Warthman of Lewis Center, Ohio; sister, Linda Warthman of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Warthman and father, Carl Warthman.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved