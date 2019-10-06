|
Douglas Edward West
Lancaster - Douglas Walter West, 65, of Lancaster, died Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born September 12, 1954 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania the son of Edward and Sallie (Stober) West. Doug was a semi-truck driver and was a proud member of The Wheelchair Gang. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, whom he married October 24, 1992; father-in-law, Arrond Scott; 4 children, Josh (Agata) Shreve, Jess (Will) McCutcheon, Glenn West and Abbey West; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Greg, Robert and Tom. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Gifts and considerations can be sent to Darlene West, 203 North Livingston Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019