Douglas Henry Gerds
BREMEN - Douglas Henry Gerds, 93 of Bremen, Ohio passed way Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born in Detroit Michigan on May 16, 1926 and was raised by his adoptive grandparents in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada.
He joined the Canadian military during WWII and served in both the Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Army until his discharge at the end of the war. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in December 1947. While he was stationed with an Air Force Intelligence outfit in Salzburg, Austria he met the love of his life, Margareta Erntl. They married on January 29, 1955 in Salzburg. He enjoyed a 20 year career with the US Air Force, retiring in 1968 as a Technical Sargent.
Douglas then began a 20 year career with the Social Security Administration. He retired from the Social Security Administration as the District Manager of the Columbus East Ohio field office in 1988.
Throughout his life, he and Margareta engaged in their passion for travel. While working, they would take four weeks every year to travel the country and often traveled internationally. Together they visited all 50 United States and 22 countries. These travels gave them a broad exposure to different cultures but they always were glad to return home.
In the 1980's, they purchased a farm which was their home for the rest of their lives. Douglas demonstrated his undying love for Margareta by being with her during her entire 13 year battle with dementia. He kept her with him in their home until her death in 2019.
He is survived by his son, Peter (Dawn) Gerds of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Erin L. (Caleb) George of Columbus, Ohio and Kevin Gerds of Lancaster, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Hilde and Helmuth Bumberger of Austria and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Home Instead and FairHoPe Hospice and close neighbors and friends for their love and care of Douglas.
He will be sadly missed by all and never forgotten, because of his quick wit and endless supply of puns, as well as his devotion to family.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorials in Douglas's name can be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020