Douglas K. McDowell
Carroll - Douglas K. McDowell, age 67, went to be with his Lord on January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 29, 1952 in Columbus, OH to the late Osha and Carrie McDowell. He retired from ADM Grain Terminal in 2015 where he worked for 42 years. He attended First Baptist Church of Carroll and Fairfield Christian Church. He loved his family and friends. He had a very unique sense of humor.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Teresa McDowelll; two children, Ben (Lara) McDowell and Melissa (Andy) Romine; six grandchildren, Haley, Trace and Keegan McDowell, Nathan, Harlie and Andrea Romine; sister, Dempsey Dennis; special cousins, the Fettys; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Fairhope Hospice. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020