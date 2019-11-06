|
Douglas Reid
Lancaster - Douglas R. Reid, 75, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1944 in Lancaster to the late Marvin Lester and Martha J. (Plank) Reid. Doug retired from AT&T.
Doug is survived by his sons Douglas (Angel) Reid, Marvin Reid, daughter Tina Moore; grandchildren Cory Reid, Taylor Reid, Brook Reid, Dalton Reid, Becca Sanders, Ashley Moore, Logan Kirk and Joey Kirk; sister Marjorie Gregory and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Austin Kirk and brother-in-law Jim Gregory.
In honoring Douglas's wishes there will be no funeral service or visitation. Cremation is in the care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019