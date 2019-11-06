Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Reid


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Reid Obituary
Douglas Reid

Lancaster - Douglas R. Reid, 75, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1944 in Lancaster to the late Marvin Lester and Martha J. (Plank) Reid. Doug retired from AT&T.

Doug is survived by his sons Douglas (Angel) Reid, Marvin Reid, daughter Tina Moore; grandchildren Cory Reid, Taylor Reid, Brook Reid, Dalton Reid, Becca Sanders, Ashley Moore, Logan Kirk and Joey Kirk; sister Marjorie Gregory and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Austin Kirk and brother-in-law Jim Gregory.

In honoring Douglas's wishes there will be no funeral service or visitation. Cremation is in the care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -