Drew P. Kost

Drew P. Kost, age 68, passed away on July 30th, with his family by his bedside. Preceded in Death by Father, Harold Kost, and Mother, Martena Kost. Survived by his adoring and loving Life Partner, Chris Bailey of Logan, Ohio; devoted Son, Philip (Alisha) Kost of Lancaster, Ohio; Brother, John (Glen) Kost, of Columbus; and many wonderful friends.

Drew grew up in Upper Arlington, Ohio and graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1971. He followed his Father's love of the country and the simple rural lifestyle, choosing to reside on his own private 10 acre Shangri-la just outside of Sugar Grove, Ohio. He built his spacious home in 1992, which could be described as simply, the Ultimate Man Cave! Ever since he was a little boy, he was fascinated by electronics and mechanical things. His father bought him his first Wollensak tape recorder when we was 12 years old. In 9th grade, he was the Sound Director of the Jones Jr. High Auditorium, which gave him great experience working with professional equipment. Those skills grew over the years and he formed a company specializing in "sound reinforcement" and public address systems, at public venues and county fairs all across Ohio. Drew's love of cars was well known. Drew's first job out of high school was as a mechanic at Bob Caldwell Chrysler-Plymouth in 1971. He then moved onto doing body work for Boulevard Body Shop in Grandview. Those skills made him a natural to evolve into being an Insurance Adjuster for Grange Mutual Insurance Company for over 30 years. He retired from Grange at age 62, to devote full time to his sound company. Drew was a straight shooter, sharing his candid opinions on any subject, and living a good life on his own terms, always willing to lend a hand to his friends. He inherited his Father's sense of humor and joke telling abilities, always rattling off some funny line, often off-color, but left everyone laughing. He loved dogs, and was proud to have had 4 different K-9's during his adult life. Due to Covid 19, there is no immediate service planned, but there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a future date. Arrangements made by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home 34 W. 2nd Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43201. 614-299-4155 The Family wishes to thank the Doctors and Staff at both Hocking Valley Community Hospital and The James Hospital @ The Ohio State University for their extreme efforts, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 7, 2020
I also worked with Drew at Grange. He will always be remembered as a great guy with a love for life. He will be missed!
Ken Kozek
Coworker
August 7, 2020
I worked with him for many years at Grange . I love seeing his smiling face every morning . I love his sense of humor. He always made me smile and laugh. Dear friend I will remember and miss you so much . I love you brother. Rest in peace.
Lora Perry
Friend
