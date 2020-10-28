1/1
Dustin John Hager
Dustin John Hager

LANCASTER - Dustin John Hager 39 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

He enjoyed Karate and liked to do fabricating, welding, auto mechanic work.

Dustin is survived by his son, Draven Hager; daughter, Serenity Hager both of Lancaster, Ohio; mother an step-father, Linda and Jim Hollen of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; grandparents, Jean and Fred Hager of Lancaster, Ohio; step-brothers and step-sisters; uncle, Randy Hager of Obetz, Ohio; many step-nieces, step-nephews, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Pamela Pleiman.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor William C. Lavely officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow the service. Family and friends may visit Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
