Earl F. "Butch" Murphy, Jr.
Lancaster - Earl F. "Butch" Murphy, Jr., 75 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center surround by his entire loving family. He was born on August 5, 1944 in Columbus to the late Earl F. "Butch" and Eileen H. (Keller) Murphy, Sr. Butch graduated from Bishop Hartley, Class of 1962. He served in the U. S. National Guard. His passion of cars culminated in starting E. F. Murphy Inc., Baltimore in 1984. Butch specialized in Rolls Royce and Bentley cars since 1970 and was known worldwide. His son and family will continue his legacy.
Family was always first and he taught them to give everything you do in life 100% and always strive to be the best at what you do. Butch would always say "Full Steam Ahead" and "Don't Spare the Horsepower". Butch was a member of the RROC, VVAC, Phantom II Society, RREC, Baltimore CIC and others.
Butch is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 54 years Joyce A. (Yates) Murphy; children Debbie Kaiser and Earl F. "Butch" Murphy, III, (Mary); Grandchildren: John Rawlins (Jordan), Josh Rawlins, Ashley Murphy, Andrew Murphy, Jimmy Leek; great grandchild Jackson Rawlins; brother Pat Murphy (Beverly), and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael Murphy and grandson Jessie A. Leek.
A Celebration of Butch's Life will be held at a later date. Cremation is in care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020