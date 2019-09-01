|
|
Earl Jones
Lancaster - Earl Francis Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Primrose Community in Lancaster following a brief illness. He was born January 19, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Elmer Francis and Gertrude (Rhode) Jones.
He leaves his wife of 69 years, Barbara (Pheneger) of Lancaster, OH; his daughters, Dianne of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; Sharon Clark (David) of Pickerington, Ohio; Linda Lawless (Barney) of West Chester, Ohio; and his son, Eric (Casey) of Lancaster, Ohio. Grandchildren: Angela Moyer (Jason) of Pataskala, Ohio; Mathew Lawless (Mishelle) of Liberty Township, Ohio; Ashley Mayhew (Robb) of Gahanna, Ohio and Ethan Jones of Lancaster, Ohio. Great-Grandchildren: Brody and Kylie Moyer, Adalynn and Annistyn Mayhew; Lexi, Blake and Caden Lawless. He is survived by his sister, Alice Farnham, of Campbell, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Gertrude; sister, Mary; daughter Tracey; and grandson Barney.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, he moved to Granville, Ohio when he was five years old. Earl met Barbara at Granville High School and the two began dating in the 9th grade. Earl graduated from Granville High School in 1949, where we played football, basketball, and baseball -- earning 11 letters. He was inducted into the Granville Athletic Hall of Fame. Earl and Barbara married on July 28, 1950. Earl continued his education at Miami University and graduated in 1953. While at Miami, he played football for both Woody Hayes and Ara Parseighian.
Earl and Barbara moved to Lancaster, Ohio in 1953, where Earl became a teacher and assistant football coach. They remained lifelong residents of Lancaster.
Earl became the Lancaster High School football coach in 1964. In 1964 the Golden Gales tied for C.O.L. Championship and in 1965 they were the C.O.L. Champions. Jones was named C.O.L. Coach of the Year in 1964 and 1965. In 1970 the Gales were 6th in the State and in 1971 the team was 1st in the State for Region III. Jones was named 1970 Southeastern District Coach of the Year, 1970 Agler Davidson Coach of the Year and the 1971 C.O.L. Coach of the Year. He was of the first coach inducted into the Lancaster High School Athletic Wall of Fame in 2019.
Earl retired from coaching in 1972 and from teaching in 1981. He continued to sell insurance for Midland Mutual Life Insurance Company until 2013.
Visitation will be at the Sheridan Funeral Home 222 South Columbus Street Lancaster on Wednesday, September 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm with a vigil service at 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 5 at St. Bernadette Church 1343 Wheeling Road Lancaster, with Father Tyron Tomson and Father James Walter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1500 S Broad Street Lancaster. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Bernadette Church.
The family would like to thank Primrose, Caretenders, and Hospice of Fairhope for their support to the family and for their attentive, loving care for Earl.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to:
Coach Earl and Barbara Jones Press Box. Lancaster High School is currently raising money to build a new press box which will be named for Earl and Barbara.
Contributions can be sent to: Lancaster Athletic Department Jones Press Box Fund - 1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster Ohio, 43130, or St. Bernadette Church 1343 Wheeling Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019