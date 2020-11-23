1/
Earl Leroy Hooker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Leroy Hooker

Lancaster - Earl Leroy Hooker, age 96, of Lancaster Ohio passed away at Logan Care and Rehab on November 22nd, 2020. Earl was born to the late Charles and Goldie Hooker on October 18th, 1924. Earl was a member of the Air Corps during World War II and the Ohio Air National Guard. Earl joined the VFW as well as the Civil Air Patrol after coming back home. Earl will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Earl is survived by his son, Richard (Candy) Hooker Sr; grandson, Richard Hooker Jr; great grandchildren, Haley Ann Marie Hooker, Bentley Leroy Hooker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Earl is preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Dent Hooker; son, Mitchell A Hooker; parents.

Arrangements have been made with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 27th at Grandview Cemetery at 10:30 AM with Pastor Tom Underwood officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved