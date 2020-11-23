Earl Leroy Hooker
Lancaster - Earl Leroy Hooker, age 96, of Lancaster Ohio passed away at Logan Care and Rehab on November 22nd, 2020. Earl was born to the late Charles and Goldie Hooker on October 18th, 1924. Earl was a member of the Air Corps during World War II and the Ohio Air National Guard. Earl joined the VFW as well as the Civil Air Patrol after coming back home. Earl will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Earl is survived by his son, Richard (Candy) Hooker Sr; grandson, Richard Hooker Jr; great grandchildren, Haley Ann Marie Hooker, Bentley Leroy Hooker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Earl is preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Dent Hooker; son, Mitchell A Hooker; parents.
Arrangements have been made with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 27th at Grandview Cemetery at 10:30 AM with Pastor Tom Underwood officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com