Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Ed Julian

Ed Julian Obituary
Ed Julian

Amanda - Ed Julian, 77, of Amanda, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 20, 1941 in Fairfield County and was the son of the late Charles F. and Coral (Kern) Julian. Ed was a long time farmer in the Amanda area and was a Township Trustee for 8 years. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Amanda Twp. Ed was a member of the first football team in Amanda. He was an early member of the NTPA and was the first man to pull a mini-rod V-8 tractor in the state. He and his wife, Carren spent the last 20 years traveling to Florida for the winter and always donated his talents and services to his neighbors.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carren (Mills) Julian; sons, Mark (Faith) Julian of Spokane, WA, Mike (Laura) Julian of Amanda and Charlie (Jennifer) Julian of Homosassa, Florida; foster daughter, Jean Shupe Young; grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsey and Leah Wortman, Alexis Julian and Zach Julian; brother, Keith (Marlene) Julian and a sister, Charlene (Bill) Geraghty and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Gary and Don.

In keeping with Ed's wishes, a cremation is being handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Ed's memory.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 2, 2019
