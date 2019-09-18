|
|
Ed "Batman" Reid
NEWARK - Ed "Batman" Reid, 87, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born September 13, 1932, in Lancaster, Ohio.
Ed served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked many years and retired from Lancaster Municipal Gas. He enjoyed flea markets and garage sales.
Ed is survived by his brother, Tom (Ursula) Reid; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Pappy and Della Reid; sisters, Mae Anderson and Deena Helber; and brothers, Boid Reid and Bob Reid.
Funeral service for Ed will be held at 6:00 pm Sunday, September 22, at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside service with military honors by the Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail will be held at 12:00 pm Monday at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster.
Donations may be made in memory of Ed to The Absolute Hospice Foundation, 161 Clint Dr, Suite 200, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019