Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed "Batman" Reid


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed "Batman" Reid Obituary
Ed "Batman" Reid

NEWARK - Ed "Batman" Reid, 87, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born September 13, 1932, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Ed served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked many years and retired from Lancaster Municipal Gas. He enjoyed flea markets and garage sales.

Ed is survived by his brother, Tom (Ursula) Reid; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Pappy and Della Reid; sisters, Mae Anderson and Deena Helber; and brothers, Boid Reid and Bob Reid.

Funeral service for Ed will be held at 6:00 pm Sunday, September 22, at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside service with military honors by the Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail will be held at 12:00 pm Monday at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster.

Donations may be made in memory of Ed to The Absolute Hospice Foundation, 161 Clint Dr, Suite 200, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries