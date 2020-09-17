Edgar Mathias
Lancaster - Edgar L. Mathias age 85, of Lancaster, passed away September 16th, 2020 at OSU. He was born to the late John and Kathrine (Landerfelt) Mathias on May 22nd, 1935 in Nelsonville, Ohio. He was a member of the Faith Memorial Church and will be dearly missed by many.
He is survived by his sons, Kip (Robin) Mathias, Joe (Julie) Mathias; daughters, Shealisa (Jr.) McClaskey, Bonnie (Willie) Saville; grandchildren, Hank (Angie) Saville, Josh (Alicia) Saville, Dustin (Shelley) Saville, Daniel (Candice) Crist, Joey Mathias, Ashley (Chris) Dumolt, Shawn (Rikki) McClaskey, Kristena McClaskey and many great grandchildren; siblings, Paul Mathias, Jim (Donna) Mathias, Mary (Dick) Chevalier, Shirley (Don) Starner, Ellen (Paul) Cook, Larry (Cindy) Mathias; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Mathias, John Mathias, Tom Mathias; wife, Tootie Mathias; mother of his children, Judith Fricker.
Calling hours will take place with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home on Monday, September 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with a service on Tuesday at 10:30 AM a burial will follow at Floral Hills. Memorial gifts can be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio
, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com