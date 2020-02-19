|
|
Edgar Spangler
Amanda - Edgar R. Spangler, age 80 of Amanda, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born November 23, 1939 in Lancaster, son of the late Pearl and Betty (Bright) Spangler. He was a 1958 graduate of Lancaster High School. After graduation, Ed signed with the Cleveland Indians and played for the Triple A North Platte Indians in Nebraska. Ed was employed for 24 years at Amanda Bent Bolt and then retired from Mid West Fabricating with 25 years of service as a Tool and Die Maker. He was a 53 year member of the Amanda Lodge #509 F. & A.M., served as a volunteer fireman for Amanda Twp. for many years and also served as a policeman for the village for a few years in the 1970's.
He is survived by his son, Keith Spangler, of Lancaster; grandson, Lance Spangler, of Lancaster; sister, Peggy (Albert) Ford, of Carroll; nephew Ty Ford; niece, Tanja (Rob) Lemieux; sisters-in-law, Ann Norris, of Alabama and Carol Walton, of Lancaster; special niece, Ginger Mark) Vannoy, of Amanda. He is also survived by his companion, Jackie Grimm and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nam (Young) Spangler.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda with Rev. Julian Taggart officiating. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Ed's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020