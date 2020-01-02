|
Edith A Hartshorn
Rockbridge - Edith A Hartshorn, age 82, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away January 1, 2020.
Edith was born November 3, 1937 in Hocking County, Ohio to Isaac Pinkstock and Bertha Fetherolf. She was a member of the Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are son James L. Hartshorn; daughters, Alberta Sue (Ricky) McNichols of Laurelville, Bertha Jane (Michael) Wemer of Columbus, and Vickie Ann (James) Campbell of Rockbridge; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Leslie Hartshorn who passed away in 1968; son Rickey Hartshorn; grandson Jeffrey Hartshorn; great-grandchild Navaeh Hamilton; brothers, Lloyd, Lawrence, Samuel, Kenneth, Emmet, and Harvey Pinkstock; and sisters, Emma Sindeldecker, Etta Hartshorn, Margie Sowers, and Dorothy DeVault.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00A.M., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. John Williams officiating. Burial will be in Mt Olive Cemetery, South Perry, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020